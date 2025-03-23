IPOH – Farmers in Cameron Highlands, including those cultivating vegetables and flowers, are struggling to cope with the unreliable water supply.

Cameron Highlands Environmental Awareness Association (Reach) president A. Dilip Martin stated that certain areas of the highlands, which he considers to be overdeveloped, are already experiencing water shortage issues.

“These farms are producing crops for the local and international markets.

“A lack of water will lead to lower yields, affecting the local and export markets,” he told The Star on March 23.

“Also, the tourism sector would be impacted, as frequent water disruptions could affect hotels, restaurants and homestays, potentially driving tourists away.

“Residents are deeply concerned that the continuous construction of high-rise buildings, large-scale land clearing for farming and excessive infrastructure expansion will severely impact the strained water supply,” he added.

Mr Martin said deforestation and uncontrolled land clearing reduce water catchment areas.

“This could lead to soil erosion, flash floods and contamination of water sources.

“For years, the highland community has witnessed an increase in unregulated developments, often ignoring the guidelines set in the Cameron Highlands local district plan (RTDCH) 2030,” he said.

“Clearing of land for new agricultural plots and the rise of hotels, apartments and commercial buildings are putting immense pressure on natural water sources,” he added.

He said folk at the highlands demand transparent planning and actions from the authorities.

“We are calling for a halt to unchecked high-rise and agricultural expansions until a proper water management strategy is in place.

“There should be strict enforcement of the RTDCH 2030 to prevent further destruction of water catchment areas,” he said, adding that decision-making processes should also involve local communities and environmental groups.

“We also want investment in water infrastructure, such as new reservoirs and better distribution systems, to meet growing demand.

“Without immediate intervention, Cameron Highlands is at risk of becoming a water-stressed region, where the farming and tourism industries suffer long-term consequences. The time to act is now before irreversible damage is done,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

