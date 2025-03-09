The financial challenges confronting Hong Kong, such as deficits and budget cuts, have generated significant debate and anxiety in the city. However, amid these discussions, a crucial aspect appears to have been overlooked – the potential for Hong Kong to explore new avenues for growth.

Though Hong Kong currently lacks a robust presence in advanced science and technology, it should be asking similar questions. It should reflect on why it has not been able to foster start-ups the way Hangzhou has, and take lessons on how to cultivate a vibrant tech entrepreneurship ecosystem.

To position itself as a leading player in the global tech industry, Hong Kong must first establish itself as a high-quality talent hub and a tech-focused innovation centre. This transformation requires the development of an ecosystem that supports young entrepreneurs and promotes the growth of successful start-ups.