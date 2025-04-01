Could simple supplements make a difference for children with autism? Researchers are exploring the gut-brain connection and suggest that probiotic supplements may help ease both behavioral and digestive symptoms, offering new hope for millions of children struggling with autism spectrum disorder.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts, and processes the world around them. Signs of autism often emerge in early childhood and can range from mild to severe, making each individual’s experience unique.

Common early indicators include difficulty with social interactions, issues making eye contact, understanding emotions, or engaging in conversations. Children with autism may show repetitive behaviors, such as hand-flapping or lining up objects, and become intensely focused on specific interests. Sensory sensitivities, like overreacting to certain sounds, textures, or lights, are also frequent signs. Additionally, some children with autism may experience delays in speech and language development, as well as struggles with emotional regulation.

“Parents are always looking for ways to improve their child’s quality of life. Our study shows that probiotic supplementation can complement existing therapies such as behavioural therapy, speech therapy, and special education,” said Dr. Himani Narula Khanna, Developmental Behavioral Pediatrician and Co-Founder of Continua Kids, the lead researcher of the study.

The trial included 180 children aged 2 to 9 diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), all of whom were receiving personalized therapy through Continua Kids, a healthcare service dedicated to supporting children with autism in India.

The trial results published in the Journal BMJ reveal that children with autism who took probiotics experienced significant improvements in behavior. Overall, behavioral symptoms decreased by 47.77%, with social withdrawal reduced by 40% and repetitive behaviors by 37.77%. Hyperactivity and inappropriate speech also showed improvement. Additionally, digestive health improved, with an 18.18% increase in formed stools and a 6.66% reduction in watery stools, indicating better gut health.

“Probiotic supplementation improved behavioral and GI (gastrointestinal) symptoms in children with ASD with no adverse effects. Both symptoms were significantly correlated,” researchers concluded.

“This suggests that probiotic supplementation could complement conventional ASD therapies, aiding in managing behavioral symptoms associated with ASD, although subject to pending evidence for its efficacy,” they added.