Israel has resumed its assault on Gaza, shattering the ceasefire with Hamas. Hundreds of people were killed in the first week of renewed attacks and Palestinians have once again been given evacuation orders. As destruction mounts the hope of rebuilding Gaza is fading fast.

This week on Now You Know, we talk to Ms. Paula Gaviria, UN Special Rapporteur for the human rights of internally displaced people. We talk about the challenges involved in planning for the rebuilding of Gaza and ask, Will it ever become a reality?