Prime Minister Mark Carney has triggered a federal election, with voters set to head to the polls on April 28.

Carney asked the governor general on Sunday to dissolve Parliament just 12 days after he was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister, following his successful campaign to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader.

The long-anticipated campaign is expected to bring a major change to the federal government regardless of which party wins.

Carney has promised to steer the Liberals in a different direction after Trudeau’s nine-year tenure as prime minister, including his move on March 14 to axe the consumer carbon price and pursuing new economic policies.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, meanwhile, is vowing to reverse nearly all of Trudeau’s policies, from the carbon price on industrial emitters to immigration to taxation, and shrink the public service.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet are also pushing for change in Ottawa.

1:56

Canadian federal election call expected amid division with U.S.



All federal party leaders are expected to focus their campaigns on the economic threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada, which has included several rounds of tariffs with the promise of more to come.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Trump has also threatened Canada’s sovereignty, repeatedly calling for making Canada the 51st U.S. state and using “economic force” to do so.

Lingering impacts on the cost of living from years of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic will also be a top campaign issue, as well as housing, immigration and jobs.

An Ipsos poll for Global News released in late February showed the Liberals narrowly ahead of the Conservatives in a hypothetical election matchup for the first time since 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Under Carney, the Liberals have further widened that lead over the Tories, according to the latest Ipsos poll released earlier this week.

The Liberals have steadily erased the Conservatives’ double-digit polling lead since January, when Trudeau announced his intention to resign and Trump entered the White House.

0:26

Liberals widen lead over Tories under Carney, poll shows



Trending Now ‘No Canadian dream’: Meet some who want the 51st U.S. state to happen

Mark Carney to run in Ottawa riding in federal election

Former Liberal deputy prime minister Anne McLellan said the biggest advantage for the Liberal campaign is having Carney at the helm, saying “he understands a time of crisis such as the one we’re in.”

But she added that Trump may end up “throwing a grenade” into the campaign that could pull Carney off the trail and disrupt things.

“I think the party and Mr. Carney is talking about the kinds of things that matter right now to Canadians. Number one, how are you going to deal with Donald Trump?” McLellan said.

Story continues below advertisement

Cole Hogan, a Conservative strategist, said the Liberals and Carney “do have an edge,” on how people perceive them being better to deal with Trump.

When asked what is the biggest threat to the Conservative campaign, Hogan said: “I think the risk here too is just the volatility of Trump and tariffs.”

“The NDP appears to be a non-element in this conversation,” he added.

However, Hogan also said the trade war will likely bring the focus back to the economy, where he says Conservatives tend to resonate more with voters as happened in the Ontario election where the economy became the focus, and “we might see a similar dynamic play out right here.”