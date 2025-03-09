Voting closed on Sunday in the race to lead Canada’s Liberal Party, with a former central banker and political novice favoured to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the country confronts threats from US President Donald Trump.

Mark Carney , who served as the governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, is the front-runner to be named Liberal leader when results are announced, probably before 7pm local time.

Voting closed at 3pm after 151,899 party members cast ballots, the Liberal Party said.

Carney has racked up endorsements, including from much of Trudeau’s cabinet and more than half of Liberals in parliament.

His main challenger is Trudeau’s former deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, who held several senior cabinet positions in the Liberal government that was first elected in 2015.

A Freeland win would be a surprise for the party as it heads towards an election that must be held by October, but could come within weeks.