Two cars collided Sunday evening, causing one of the vehicles to plunge off the side of the road near Dockweiler State Beach. The car then hit and killed a woman below, authorities said Sunday evening.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in the southbound lane of Vista del Mar in Playa del Rey.

The female pedestrian who was struck was “beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene,” according to an alert by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Another person was injured in the crash, a man in his 70s who sustained minor injuries.