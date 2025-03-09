Cast



The Ballad of Wallis Island is an upcoming comedy directed by James Griffiths. Carey Mulligan plays a lead role in the film, which focuses on a musician facing unexpected challenges during a performance on a remote island. The movie is scheduled for release on March 28, 2025.

Carey Mulligan has acted in several well-known films, including Drive, Inside Llewyn Davis, Promising Young Woman and Maestro. She recently appeared in Spaceman, a science fiction drama with Adam Sandler. Later this year, she will voice a character in the animated film Wildwood.

Tim Key is a well-known figure in British comedy. He is famous for playing a sidekick to Alan Partridge, Steve Coogan’s character. Key recently appeared in See How They Run and Wicked Little Letters. He will also feature in Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-ho, and The Paper, a project by Greg Daniels.

Tom Basden is known for his work on the sitcom Plebs. He recently acted in Here We Go and Mandy. Sian Clifford gained recognition for playing Claire in Fleabag. She recently appeared in Young Woman and the Sea and will soon be seen in Mother Mary alongside Anne Hathaway.

Film Background



The Ballad of Wallis Island is an expansion of the 2007 short film The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island. The short film was directed by James Griffiths and written by Tim Key and Tom Basden. Basden, Key, Griffiths and Mulligan are executive producers of the new film. The movie was produced by Rupert Majendie.

Plot

The story follows folk musician Herb McGwyer, played by Tom Basden. He is hired for a performance on a remote island by a wealthy but eccentric host, played by Tim Key. The musician expects a small audience, but instead, he finds that only his benefactor is present.He also discovers that he will not be performing alone. His former bandmate and ex-lover, Nell Mortimer, played by Carey Mulligan, arrives at the island. She is accompanied by her new husband, Michael, played by Akemnji Ndifornyen. As a storm traps them on the island, the characters are forced to face unresolved issues from their pasts.

Director and Production



James Griffiths directed the film. He has previously worked on TV series like Black-ish, Stumptown and A Million Little Things. His first feature film was Cuban Fury, released in 2014.

The Ballad of Wallis Island will be released in theaters by Focus Features on March 28, 2025.

Trailer

Here is the trailer.

