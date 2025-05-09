ROME — Carlos Alcaraz returned from a brief injury layoff with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic at the Italian Open on Friday.

The third-ranked Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open last month due to an upper right leg ailment that bothered him during the Barcelona Open final. He also had a left leg injury.

Against Lajovic, Alcaraz wore a long black brace that covered the upper portion of his right leg and stretched down to just below his knee.

“The body felt great,” Alcaraz said. “I just moved well. I made a few good sprints today without any pain. … It was a test for me, so I think I passed the test today.”

“It was a great performance, great level, which was surprising for me a little bit, but just really happy for that,” Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz won the opening four games but dropped his serve when he tried to close out the first set at 5-2. The Spaniard broke back in the next game to win the set, showing off his speed on the clay court at the Foro Italico when he ran down a drop shot and produced a backhand winner.

He also went ahead early in the second set and finished out the win. He had the same number of winners as unforced errors, with 24 each.

Alcaraz, who won the Monte Carlo Masters in April, improved to 10-1 on clay this season. He will next face Laslo Djere, who defeated 31st-seeded Alex Michelsen 6-0, 6-3.

A four-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 25.

The Rome tournament also marks the return of top-ranked Jannik Sinner from a three-month doping ban. Sinner opens against 99th-ranked Mariano Navone on Saturday.

Sinner and Alcaraz are in opposite sides of the draw.

In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka opened with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova.