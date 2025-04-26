



People spend a lot of time on and before their cruise thinking about drinks.

Many debate whether they should buy a drink package. Figuring that out requires knowing how much that package costs and doing simple math to determine if you will drink enough for it to be a good value.

In other cases, it’s not so much about value as it is about peace of mind. Some people just don’t want to have to worry about what they’re spending on beverages during their cruise.

One of the first questions people often ask is what beverages are included in the price of your cruise. That’s not a very long list.

Basically, there are water and very limited juice stations at the buffet, and sometimes in other locations. You will also get basic black coffee as well as hot water with tea and hot chocolate packets.

Milk is also included, whether it’s to drink or for use in cereal. You can also get a glass of water at any bar, but pretty much anything else will cost you money.

Cruisers have different theories on when they should buy the drink package. One angry carnival cruiser, however, has taken issue with one of the free beverages onboard.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald addressed those concerns.

Carnival passenger wants to do a body good

Many of Heald’s Facebook followers like to act as if they’re speaking for a large group of people or sharing some sort of American truth the British brand ambassador would not know. When that happens, it’s usually a major reach by the person posting.

“John can you tell the waiters in the main dining hall that 8 out of 10 American people drink a glass of milk with breakfast, lunch, and with dinner. When we ask the waiters they seem shocked. It takes forever for them to bring the milk. John it is never COLD enough,” the poster shared.

Heald was mildly incredulous at the post, although he handled it kindly.

“I had no idea so many people drank milk with their meals. I honestly don’t think I could do it. I mean, at school in the ’70s we had a glass of milk with everything. We would have a glass of milk at the 10 a.m. break. At lunch we would have fried spam, beans, and mashed potato with a large glass of milk and a side of Mr. D,” he wrote.

Many Americans, as you might imagine, pushed back on the idea that 80% of Americans drank this much milk.

Carnival passengers push back on milk comment

Over 10,000 people responded to Heald’s post. Most seemed to think that original poster was way out of line.

“I’d love to know where people come up with these statistics. I don’t know any adult that drinks milk with every meal or any meal. Why can’t they just say ‘I like to drink milk with every meal’ instead of making a statistic?” Lori Anne wrote.

Many people made fun of the made-up milk statistic.

“10/10 of these stats are pulled from butts. Why do people make up statistics to ask a simple question? 9/10 wanna know,” shared Pat Bradbury.

A lot of people seemed surprised at the request in the first place.

“I actually don’t think I know any adult that drinks a glass of milk with their meals,” added Barbara Tucker.

Alicia Krieger Nelson seemed to offer the prevailing opinion.

“I don’t know anyone that drinks milk with any meal as an adult, so I think you saying ‘8 out of 10 Americans’ is just your own made-up statistic. I don’t even go through the half gallon before it goes bad in our house when we have 6 adults here. [At] my parents’ house they only really use it for coffee and there are 5 adults there,” she posted.

