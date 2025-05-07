Monday



CBS has released its complete schedule for the 2025-2026 primetime television season. The announcement came during a press event in Los Angeles. The lineup includes returning favorites and several new additions.

Monday nights will begin with The Neighborhood at 8:00 p.m. It will be followed by DMV, a new comedy series at 8:30 p.m. At 9:00 p.m., FBI returns for another season. At 10:00 p.m., a new drama titled CIA will make its debut.

Tuesday



Tuesday nights will be fully focused on the NCIS franchise. NCIS airs at 8:00 p.m., followed by NCIS: Origins at 9:00 p.m. At 10:00 p.m., NCIS: Sydney will continue its run.

Wednesday



In the fall, Wednesday will feature Survivor at 8:00 p.m. and The Amazing Race at 9:30 p.m. Starting in January, the schedule will shift. Hollywood Squares begins at 8:00 p.m., The Price Is Right follows at 9:00 p.m., and new drama Harlan Coben’s Final Twist airs at 10:00 p.m. In spring, America’s Culinary Cup, a new competition show, will take the 9:30 p.m. slot.

Also Read: Poker Face Season 2: When will new season premiere? See release date, time, cast, plot, episode schedule and where to watch



Live Events

Thursday

Thursday night programming starts with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage at 8:00 p.m., followed by Ghosts at 8:30 p.m. At 9:00 p.m., Matlock continues, and Elsbeth airs at 10:00 p.m. This schedule remains unchanged for both fall and spring.

Friday



Fridays begin with Sheriff Country, a new series at 8:00 p.m. Fire Country returns at 9:00 p.m. At 10:00 p.m., Boston Blue, another new drama, takes the final slot of the night.

Weekend



Saturday nights include CBS Encores at 8:00 p.m., followed by 48 Hours at 10:00 p.m.

On Sundays in the fall, the lineup features 60 Minutes at 7:00 p.m., Tracker at 8:00 p.m., and new series The Road at 9:00 p.m. In the spring, Y: Marshals will replace The Road at 9:00 p.m., and Watson will follow at 10:00 p.m.

FAQs



What new shows are debuting on CBS in 2025-2026?

CBS will introduce eight new series including CIA, DMV, Sheriff Country, Boston Blue, The Road, Y: Marshals, Watson, and America’s Culinary Cup.

Will the NCIS franchise continue on CBS?

Yes, the NCIS franchise will air every Tuesday night with NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney remaining part of the lineup.

