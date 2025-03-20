Getty Images

More than a fifth of UK working-age adults are still not in work or actively looking for work, official figures suggest. The UK economic inactivity rate was 21.5% in the three months to January, marking a drop from both the previous quarter and year, and is relatively low compared with trends since 2009. However, the number of people not looking for work has been brought into sharp focus as the government brings in plans to try to boost UK economic growth. The figures come after controversial plans to cut sickness and disability benefits were announced this week, and ahead of next week’s Spring Statement when Chancellor Rachel Reeves will give an update on her economic plans.

The government announced sweeping cuts to sickness and disability benefits this week aimed at saving £5bn a year by 2030. It says the measures will encourage people to work while protecting those who cannot. But the reforms have faced fierce criticism from Labour backbenchers, unions and charities, who say the changes could push more disabled people into poverty. Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the latest employment figures “demonstrate the scale of the challenge we’re still facing to get Britain working again”.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said its jobs figures should be treated with caution because of low response rates to its employment survey. Nevertheless, it said economic inactivity – where people are out of work and not looking for work – has generally been falling since comparable records began in 1971. It increased during the Covid pandemic, and has fluctuated around this increased rate. However, economic inactivity for all age groups fell over the year by 0.6%, and fell 0.2% on the quarter largely because of more people aged 35 to 49 looking for work, the ONS said.