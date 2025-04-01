Getty Images

Democracy Minister Rushanara Ali is planning a “series of new measures” to protect against foreign political interference. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, now adviser to US President Donald Trump, caused some concern in the UK when it was reported he could donate as much as £78m ($100m) to Reform UK through a UK branch of his social media company X. A public petition to remove loopholes that allow wealthy foreign individuals to donate to UK political parties was signed by more than 142,000 people, sparking a debate by MPs. Earlier, the head of the elections watchdog called on the government to plug legal loopholes on foreign donations to UK political parties as a matter of urgency.

Leadig the Westminster Hall debate, Labour MP Irene Campbell said: “Elon Musk proposed to donate a large sum to Reform UK and while he could not make a personal donation there are ways he could possibly get around the rules.” The debate heard from multiple MPs raising concerns around foreign interference in UK politics, with several raising fears about a potential donation from Mr Musk or alleged links between Farage and other foreign actors. Responding to the concerns, including possible interference by Russia, China and Iran, Ali told MPs she believed action must be taken to enhance safeguards against foreign donations, including those funneled through UK companies. She said: “While it is clear that foreign donations to political parties and other campaigners are illegal, the government recognises the continued risk posed by actors who seek to interfere in our democratic process. “The current rules no longer match the sophistication and perseverance of those who wish to undermine our laws – this threat must be addressed by stronger safeguards. “We are considering a series of new measures which would achieve this such as enhanced checks by recipients of donations and tighter controls on donors, including more restrictions around company donations.” However, Ali said she would not look at restricting the size of donations, nor blocking funds from foreign nationals with “legitimate ties to the UK”, in order to allow political parties to continue to raise funds.