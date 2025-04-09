CesiumAstro joins Taiwan’s initiative to build LEO satellite network



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Apr 02, 2025













CesiumAstro has secured a key contract with the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) to supply advanced communications payloads and ground systems for the nation’s inaugural low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. This agreement supports Taiwan’s Beyond 5G (B5G) satellite initiative aimed at creating a sovereign space-based communications infrastructure.





As part of the contract, CesiumAstro will deliver both space and ground-based systems, including its Vireo Ka-band software-defined radio (SDR) payload and the Skylark ground terminal. These active phased array technologies will enhance Taiwan’s ability to manage its own satellite network and reduce reliance on foreign communications systems.





“We are honored to support TASA’s vision for next-generation communications,” said Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. “Our modular, flight-proven payload technologies align with TASA’s goals for performance, flexibility, and future scalability, and we look forward to delivering systems that support their ambitions for 5G and beyond.”





The Vireo Ka payload is engineered to enable real-time reconfiguration and supports multiple independently steerable beams, offering high-throughput performance for the B5G satellites. This capability is crucial for meeting Taiwan’s strategic objective of operational autonomy in LEO satellite communications.





On the ground, the Skylark terminal will provide reliable user connectivity across diverse mission demands, supporting both government and civilian applications. This comprehensive ground-space integration exemplifies CesiumAstro’s end-to-end communications approach.





“As Taiwan invests in secure, sovereign communications infrastructure, CesiumAstro is proud to contribute best-in-class technology and a commitment to mission success,” said Trey Pappas, Chief Revenue Officer at CesiumAstro. “This contract reflects the growing international demand for proven, reconfigurable space communications systems.”





The B5G constellation is a cornerstone of Taiwan’s National Space Technology Long-Term Development Plan, which focuses on enhancing the country’s competitiveness and self-reliance in emerging domains such as satellite communications.





