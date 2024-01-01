As a sustainability reporter, I often think about how my life choices help or harm the planet.

This was top of mind when I traveled to Dubai last month for work to cover the UN Climate summit known as COP28. I was conscious of the high carbon footprint of my travel, so I made eating sustainably a top priority.

It’s been well-reported that limiting meat consumption, especially beef, is one of the easiest ways to reduce carbon footprints. Earlier this year, I reported how America’s obsession with burgers and steaks is a big contributor to the climate crisis because cattle produce methane emissions and are a leading cause of deforestation.

While in Dubai, I skipped eating beef but ate some chicken. My diet was mostly seafood, vegetables, and noodles. I was pleased that the UAE made sustainable foods readily available during COP28 — two-thirds of menu options were plant-based.

There was a lot of variety, from Arabic street food to Japanese sweets and Vietnamese noodles. Prices were comparable to the US, ranging from $12 to $35 for lunch. I appreciated plant-based innovators like Switch Foods, a UAE-based startup, but their kebab sandwiches weren’t very filling. I preferred restaurants that weren’t totally plant-based but had a lot of meatless options.

During my personal time, I had no issues eating vegetarian either: Dubai has many Mediterranean, Indian, Chinese, and Thai restaurants where vegetarian dishes are plentiful. Dinner can be on the expensive side. My Indian takeout came to $31 and many well-known restaurants are in upscale hotels and can cost at least $100 per person.

Here are my five favorite dishes from my visit to Dubai, and why:

Ceviche from Mama Zonia

Classic ceviche.

Catherine Boudreau/Business Insider





Mama Zonia is a Latin-inspired restaurant with an Asian twist, located in Dubai Marina.

The menu has a mix of Latin American favorites like ceviche and grilled Picanha, a cut of beef popular in Brazil, plus Japanese staples like sushi and udon noodles. There is also a special vegan menu.

The classic ceviche is made with raw sea bass in a citrus marinade, roasted sweet potato, coriander, and roasted corn kernels — known as cancha in countries like Peru. It was fresh, flavorful, and nearly as delicious as the ceviche I tried in Peru. It cost nearly $19.

I also loved the mixed mushroom cazuela, a dish popular in Chile named for the clay pot it’s served in. Mama Zonia gave it an Asian flair, with Korean BBQ sauce, congee rice, and lots of ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. The price was nearly $26.

Come for the food, stay for the views. Mama Zonia has a terrace overlooking Dubai Marina and colorful, jungle-themed decor.

Falafel salad from Habib Beirut

Catherine Boudreau/Business Insider





Habib Beruit is a Lebanese restaurant, located in Dubai Marina and Expo City, where the UN climate conference took place.

I enjoyed the falafel salad, especially because the falafel was covered in sesame seeds — something I hadn’t tried before. I was skeptical of the pickled vegetables, but they paired well with tahini-lemon dressing.

The falafel I ate in Amman, Jordan was tastier, but I still recommend Habib Beruit while in Dubai. The salad cost $12.

Pad Thai with prawns and tofu from Vietnamese Foodies

Catherine Boudreau/Business Insider





I live in Washington, DC, and there are many authentic Vietnamese restaurants in the suburbs. So the bar was high.

I tasted several dishes from Vietnamese Foodies, which has seven locations throughout Dubai, including in Expo City. I found myself craving their Vietnamese-style Pad Thai for its rich umami flavors, a combination of sweet, sour, and nutty. I loved the combo of shrimp with fried tofu, my go-to meat alternatives.

Their peach mint tea with fresh peaches and lime was so refreshing. Add in a shrimp spring roll and the cost came to $35.

Palak Paneer Makki from Gazebo

Gazebo is a well-known Indian restaurant chain with 31 locations across the UAE. Several locals and visitors in town for the UN climate summit told me it was a must-try.

They were right. I ordered takeout twice but decided to spare you the dimly lit photos from my hotel room. They didn’t do the Palak Paneer Makki justice.

The creamy spinach is slightly spicy, but balanced by the mild paneer cheese. Gazebo added corn to the dish, which I hadn’t seen before and really enjoyed.

The dish alone was about $9. I also ordered a mango lassi, roti, and chicken in a spicy masala sauce. The total came to $31, including delivery fees and a tip.

Mango ice cream pressed into liquid nitrogen from Maiden Shanghai

Maiden Shanghai is known for its Chinese food, but I would go again just to watch servers make this mango dessert.

I’ve never seen or tasted anything like it. Mango ice cream is pressed with liquid nitrogen through a ricer and turned into icy noodles. The mango noodles are then topped with goji berry foam and sesame crumble.

The dish stimulates all your senses. We felt the chill of the liquid nitrogen and smelled the mango. But the sesame and goji berries added herby flavor, so the dessert wasn’t too sweet. The texture is crunchy at first, then melts in your mouth. It wasn’t the most delicious, but it was worth the novelty.

The price: $16.