Chamoli avalanche rescue operation in full swing, as the Indian army and the IAF joined the search operation. IAF Mi-17 and Cheetah helicopters deployed for rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli. The search and rescue operation for the missing workers is ongoing, with multiple forces. Meanwhile, two more bodies missing in the avalanche that hit near Mana village have been recovered by the Army. With this, the death toll in the avalanche has gone up to six and rescuers are continuing efforts to trace the remaining. As per PRO (Defence), Dehradun, the bodies recovered today are being brought to the Mana post.

