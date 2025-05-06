Plastic fragments have been found at the top of mountains, in the deepest parts of the ocean and in our waterways — and now, in chewing gum. A new study conducted by researchers at UCLA, undergoing the peer-review process, revealed that chewing just one gram of gum released an average of 100 microplastics into saliva. One gram is equivalent to about two pieces of chewing gum.

Microplastics are known to be harmful to fish and wildlife, and there are growing concerns about impacts on human health. Gum is the sole food on the market in which plastic is an intentional ingredient.

Is gum made of plastic?

Chewing gums employ either a synthetic or natural polymer to improve the gum’s texture, elasticity, and flavor retention properties. Polymers are chemical compounds composed of long chains of large, repetitive molecular units called monomers that are very flexible and durable. Synthetic polymers are derived from a type of plastic while natural polymers are derived from the cellulose of plants.

Most gum product labels and websites do not disclose what goes into their gum base, so consumers don’t know what’s in the chewing gum products they are purchasing. The study examined 10 of the most popular gum brands in the U.S.–half synthetic and half natural–and while the study did not disclose the specific brands used, authors noted that many are ones consumers would typically find on store shelves.

Study mechanics and findings

The study collected data by instructing participants to chew gum anywhere from 2 to 20 minutes. Researchers swabbed participants’ saliva intermittently and observed each sample under a microscope to identify any microplastics present.

Researchers found an average of 100 microplastic pieces in saliva after chewing just 1 gram of gum, with some varieties presenting as many as 637 microplastics per gram. Researchers also determined that 94 percent of microplastics were released in the first eight minutes of chewing. There were only slight differences in the amount of microplastics in gum varieties with synthetic versus natural polymers.

The average microplastic particle size between the ten varieties was 82.6 micrometers– about as thick as a single sheet of paper. The microscopes used in this study could not identify particles smaller than 20 micrometers, so it is possible that there were actually more micro and/or nanoplastic particles in each type of gum.

What other foods contain microplastics?

Many food items, from tea bags, beef, tofu, and even water contain microplastics, and now the list extends to gum. Microplastics have been found in many places throughout the human body, including in the blood, heart, and brain. While more research is needed to determine how safe or unsafe microplastics are for human health, scientists are growing concerned about potential links between microplastics and health problems such as organ dysfunction, DNA damage, and reproductive and developmental problems.

To protect waterways, wildlife and our own health, we need to reduce the amount of plastic we produce, use and dispose of. That’s why we’re testing local waterways for microplastics, encouraging companies to reduce plastic packaging and educating the public. To get more information on this and other campaigns, sign up below.