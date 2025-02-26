China’s potential peacekeeping role in post-war Ukraine may provide Beijing with an opportunity to expand its influence and military training – but could also backfire – experts say.

Until recently it might have seemed unthinkable for Chinese military forces to be present in Europe, but a potential plan is being discussed in which Beijing could send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine after a ceasefire in its war with Russia.

Chinese Senior Colonel and retired military officer Zhou Bo , who has been involved in China’s UN peacekeeping operations, was one of the Chinese analysts who raised the possibility with the South China Morning Post.

It was also suggested by American officials, according to a report by The Economist this month.

The plan was neither acknowledged nor refuted by Chinese authorities when they were asked about it.