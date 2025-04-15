SAO PAULO – Cofco International, which is building its biggest export port terminal in the world in Brazil, said on Tuesday China’s state-run food group is recruiting dozens in the South American farm powerhouse.

The move underscores the importance of Brazil to the company amid an escalating global trade war opposing the United States and China, which tends to boost sales of agricultural products like soybeans from the South American country to the Asian nation.

Cofco’s hiring spree in Brazil also comes as U.S.-headquartered competitors like Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Cargill cut costs and headcount worldwide.

“There are openings in different departments and hierarchical levels, most of which are in operations, sales, trading and administrative areas,” Cofco said to answer a question from Reuters after a recruiting event.

It declined to comment specifically on the effects of the tariffs on its Brazilian operation, nor did it specify how many job openings are currently available.

Cofco, which is one of Brazil’s largest grain exporters and also sources and exports oilseeds, sugar, coffee, and cotton, and produces ethanol, has already invested in the country’s top soybean port, Santos.

As part of the company’s expansion drive, Cofco is building a new grains terminal at Santos, which is expected to be operational later this year. Cofco said it is already carrying out the operational tests to complete the facility’s first phase of construction.

Next year, when the second phase of the project should be complete, the company’s export capacity at Santos will increase to 14 million metric tons of grains, compared with the current 4.5 million tons. REUTERS

