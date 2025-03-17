The largest of China’s two new tailless stealth fighters has flown again. This is just the second time we have evidence of it in the air, the first coming on Dec. 26, presumably during its inaugural flight. That day Beijing’s two new and previously never seen before heavy fighter designs were photographed and recorded in the sky. You can read our highly detailed analysis of both of those aircraft in this special feature.

The latest test flight imagery offers new views of the massive tactical jet.

The aircraft seen today has been unofficially dubbed the ‘J-36.’ Built by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, it was first spotted flying out of the company’s plant in its namesake city. After reviewing satellite imagery from Planet Labs, it’s clear that a shelter capable of containing the aircraft’s large wingspan was erected on the flight test line between November and December of last year. This allows the aircraft to be prepared for flight and final checks performed with minimal time exposed to onlookers and satellites above. It also keeps the jet out of the weather, which will be important for continued testing. The new shelter is part of a line of 10 smaller ones that are used to accommodate existing fighter aircraft, such as the J-10s and J-20s that are manufactured at the plant. A very similar structure that includes an access-controlled barrier around it, presumably to block line-of-sight and to restrict access, was constructed on the airfield’s primary apron in August. The prototype aircraft would likely live here for servicing with it being moved to the other shelter prior to test sorties.

An annotated satellite image of Chengdu Aircraft Corporation’s main plant taken on Jan. 26, 2025, showing the two extended-width shelters that appeared there last year. PHOTO © 2025 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION

As far as the video and images we are seeing today, two views are of note, at least so far. We also just have to add the disclaimer that it’s always possible that images that emerge online can be altered or faked, especially when it comes to Chinese military hardware. While that’s a possibility, these images look legit and line up with similar ones we saw from the jet’s first test flight.

First off, there is the side view seen below, which gives us a bit better look at the dorsal inlet and canopy. These are two unique features on the type. The canopy is very much streamlined with the top mold line of the forward fuselage. The idea that this aircraft leverages a side-by-side crew seating concept remains strong, especially given its very broad nose section. We also get more evidence that the dorsal intake uses a diverterless supersonic inlet (DSI) design, with the prominent hump and forward-raked upper area seen in this profile shot.

Second, we got the shot below of the J-36 in triple reheat during terminal operations (going around or taking off). This is an impressive and unique sight as the jet’s three-engine layout is certainly exotic by tactical jet standards. The J-36’s large twin split ruddervons on each wing are also seen in this image.

You can read all about these features and much more in our original very in-depth analysis of the J-36 and China’s other next-generation fighter offering linked here.

Just as with pretty much all new Chinese military hardware of great interest, the quality and quantity of ‘candid’ images of them undergoing testing will ramp up as trials commence. So we should see much more of the J-36, and in the process, we should be able to answer additional lingering questions about the enigmatic jet.

