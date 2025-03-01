Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in China’s capital market are projected to rebound this year from a 10-year low as the sudden rise of start-up DeepSeek propels more deals in the technology sector, bankers and analysts said.

PwC said M&A could grow at a double-digit pace, while French investment bank Natixis said a 10 to 15 per cent increase would be a safe bet. The catalysts could come from demand for overseas investments by Chinese companies, exits by private equity funds and restructuring involving Chinese state-owned enterprises, they added.

“DeepSeek has made a big impact not only in the technology area but also in the equity market, as it is changing the momentum in China,” said Miranda Zhao, head of M&A in Asia-Pacific at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank. The first couple of months of 2025 have been one of the busiest for the bank, she added.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

In recent months, Beijing has pushed the nation’s protracted brokerage industry to merge or consolidate their businesses, leading to several large-sized mergers. Some state-controlled carmakers have also looked to combine amid competition in the local market and tariff threats overseas.

M&A transaction value fell 16 per cent last year to US$277 billion, the lowest since 2014, PwC said in a report. Only 39 transactions exceeded US$1 billion, the fewest in nearly a decade, it added.

An ongoing reform of state-owned enterprises could result in large-scale transactions in 2025, said Sam Sze, PwC China South advisory leader. There was also a bigger appetite for regional M&As, especially in Southeast Asia, he noted, particularly in sectors like technology, energy and power.

Despite a drop in value, M&A transactions had been growing steadily over the past two years, PwC said. There were 10,654 deals last year, a 24 per cent increase from 2023, fuelled by the activity of venture capital funds, it added.

“High technology and industrial M&A transactions accounted for 39 per cent and 21 per cent of the transaction volumes respectively, indicating a large number of small-scale deals in the market, such as early-stage financing in the artificial intelligence sector,” the report showed.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2025 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2025. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.