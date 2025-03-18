Crowley Some of the 23-strong crew of the Stena Immaculate oil tanker, which was in collision with the Solong cargo ship in the North Sea

The co-owners of an oil tanker involved in a collision with a cargo ship in the North Sea have released the first picture of some of the crew and praised their “exceptional bravery”. The Stena Immaculate and cargo ship Solong collided in the North Sea, off East Yorkshire, on 10 March, triggering an explosion and fires, which have been extinguished. One crew member, a Filipino national, of the Portuguese-flagged Solong is missing and presumed dead. The Russian captain of the cargo vessel has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter. Cargo vessel owners admitted tiny plastic pellets in containers on board were released and the coastguard said they were being removed from Norfolk beaches.

Reuters The damaged oil tanker Stena Immaculate

The Florida-based maritime operations company, Crowley, which was managing the tanker, posted a photo on social media showing 19 crew members. In a statement, it said: “Our deepest gratitude and respect goes out to our 23 mariners from the Stena Immaculate for their exceptional bravery and quick action during the recent allision to their ship in the North Sea. “Their decisive efforts and teamwork to execute critical fire and emergency duties helped to save lives, protect the integrity of the vessel and minimize the impact on the environment. “Against disastrous circumstances, the crew had the operational focus to ensure fire monitors were active in order to provide boundary cooling water, which resulted in limited impact to just one of the 16 cargo holds.” Crowley thanked all 23 for their courage and “dedication to safety”. “[It] sets a powerful example for the entire industry,” the company added.

DAN KITWOOD/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock One crew member of the Solong is missing and presumed dead

HM Coastguard said 36 people – from both vessels – were rescued and taken safely to shore in Grimsby. Chief coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said a “retrieval operation” would continue on Tuesday after small balls of plastic resin, known as nurdles, were sighted off The Wash and along the Norfolk shore between Old Hunstanton and Wells-next-the-Sea. According to the coastguard, nurdles, which are used in plastics production, are not toxic but can present a risk to wildlife if ingested. In a statement, shipping company Ernst Russ, which owns the Solong, said: “We can confirm that a number of containers on board Solong contain plastic nurdles. “We understand that no containers holding nurdles have been lost over the side. “What we understand may have occurred, is that intense heat during initial firefighting efforts caused one or more of the openings of some of the smaller containers to open, resulting in the release of some contents.” The firm said it had “proactively deployed assets to mitigate any long-term impact on the marine environment” and was liaising with the coastguard. Mr O’Callaghan said both the Solong and Stena Immaculate were “stable”, with salvage operations continuing. “Fires on board the Solong have been extinguished and temperature monitoring has been set up,” he said.

RSPB/PA Wire A burnt clump of plastic pellets on the shoreline at RSPB Titchwell Marsh in King’s Lynn, Norfolk

The Wash is a large inlet of the North Sea stretching from south of Skegness, in Lincolnshire, to near Hunstanton, in Norfolk. “Regular aerial surveillance flights continue to monitor both vessels and the retrieval operation,” added Mr O’Callaghan. Steve Rowland, an area manager for the RSPB, said pellets the size of lentils were washing up along miles of the Norfolk coast.

Captain charged