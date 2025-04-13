Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “We will urgently raise this with the authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing to demand an explanation.”

The MP for Bath, who is one of more than 40 parliamentarians of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac) which criticises Beijing’s handling of human rights, said she had been given no reason as to why she was refused entry.

Wera Hobhouse said she flew to the Chinese region with her husband on Thursday to visit their newborn grandson but she was detained at the airport, questioned and then deported on the first flight home.

A Liberal Democrat MP has spoken of her “shock” after being barred from entering Hong Kong this week.

He said it would be “unacceptable for an MP to be denied entry for simply expressing their views as a parliamentarian”, adding: “Unjustified restrictions on freedom of movement can only serve to further undermine Hong Kong’s international reputation.”

In a letter to Lammy, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey asked him to summon the Chinese Ambassador.

“We are sure you will agree that this is a deeply concerning situation,” Sir Ed wrote in the letter seen by BBC News.

“The UK cannot allow the Chinese government to attempt to undermine our democracy by intimidating our parliamentarians.”

Sir Ed said the bar was “apparently simply because she is a British Member of Parliament”.

A joint statement from other British MPs who are members of Ipac also urged the government and House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to “take a very strong stand in addressing this affront to democratic principles and personal freedoms”.

On the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said he was “greatly concerned” by the incident.

“We need an account of exactly what has happened and there hasn’t been an account provided at this stage,” he said.

“Obviously if Wera has been denied access because she is a British MP that is something we would take very seriously.”

The Sunday Times reported that Hobhouse’s husband was allowed to enter but decided to return to the UK.

The couple had travelled to visit their son who has lived in Hong Kong since 2019.

Ms Hobhouse, 65, told the Sunday Times: “My son was waiting at the other end at arrivals…

“I couldn’t even see him and give him a hug and I hadn’t seen him in a year.

“When I was given the decision my voice was shaking and I was just saying: ‘Why, please explain to me?'”

She added that she was not given an explanation – something she described as “cruel”.

“I am obviously devastated,” she said.

“I was obviously looking forward to holding [my grandson] and cuddling him and establishing a relationship.

“They are quite a long way away, so each month you lose is a bit of a loss for the relationship I will have with my grandson.

“Having to fly back, it was so hard. I didn’t cry but I was very close to tears.”

In 2021, China banned several British MPs from entering the country, including Ipac members Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Nusrat Ghani, and former security minister Tom Tugendhat.

Earlier this month, two Labour MPs – Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang – were refused entry to Israel while on a trip to the occupied West Bank.

Hobhouse’s treatment is likely to raise further questions about the government’s engagement with China.

The Chinese Embassy has been approached for comment.