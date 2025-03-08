Pope Francis, who has been battling pneumonia and bronchitis for more than three weeks, has shown a “good response” to treatment, the Vatican has said.

“The clinical condition of the Holy Father in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, indicates a good response to the treatment,” the Vatican said.

“There is therefore a gradual, slight improvement”, it added.

The 88-year-old prayed on Saturday morning in the chapel of the papal suite at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he is being treated.