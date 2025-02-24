



India and the UK will restart free trade talks on Monday, nearly a year after negotiations were paused ahead of general elections in both countries. Jonathan Reynolds, the UK’s business and trade secretary, is in Delhi, where he will meet his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal to kick off the two-day discussions. Ahead of the meeting, Reynolds said it was a “no-brainer” to seek a trade deal with India, which was forecast to become the world’s third-largest economy in a few years. The countries have held more than a dozen rounds of negotiations since 2022, but an agreement has remained out of reach.

Sticking points include high tariffs in India on Scotch whiskey and demands to relax fees and visa rules for Indian students and professionals going to the UK. Talks are being held for the first time after the Labour Party came to power in the UK and Reynolds says securing a deal is a “top priority” for his government. “Growth will be the guiding principle in our trade negotiations with India and I’m excited about the opportunities on offer in this vibrant market,” he said in a statement.

For Delhi, the trade talks have assumed renewed significance on the back of US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose reciprocal or tit-for-tat tariffs on imported goods from countries, including India. The UK is also a high-priority trading partner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has an ambitious target to grow exports by $1 trillion by FY30. The UK had announced in November last year – soon after Sir Keir Starmer met PM Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil – that talks would restart in the new year. The two countries share a trade relationship worth £41bn ($52bn) currently, according to a UK government statement, and a trade deal could unlock new opportunities for both countries. London has identified sectors that could benefit, which include advanced manufacturing, clean energy and professional and trade services. An agreement could also potentially unlock a valuable market for British cars, scotch whiskey and financial services worth billions of dollars. India is seeking greater mobility for its working professionals and students to the UK, while pushing for faster visa processing times. It may also seek concessions for its residents working temporarily in the UK on business visas, who are required to pay national insurance but are still ineligible for social benefits. During Reynolds’ visit, he and Goyal will also visit the BT office in the northern Indian city of Gurugram. UK Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson is also in India and will be participating in events in India’s two big business hubs – Mumbai and Bengaluru. After years of scepticism over free trade deals, India has been signing agreements or is in talks with several countries or blocs. Last year, it signed a $100bn free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association – a group of four European countries that are not members of the European Union – after almost 16 years of negotiations. It is also set to resume negotiations with the European Union this year. Follow BBC News India on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.





