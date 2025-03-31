EPA

Representatives from the US, China and France are among 40 nations joining a two-day summit in London aimed at tackling illegal migration. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say the “vile trade” of people-smuggling profits from political divisions between affected countries, and he will warn against pitting “nations against one another”. The international talks are seen as the first of their kind, with the UK government hopeful they will produce “concrete outcomes”. Immigration is seen as a key issue for the government politically, with both the Conservatives and Reform UK accusing Labour of failing to get a grip on the issue.

Ahead of the summit, the Home Office announced that £33m would be spent to disrupt people-smuggling networks and boost prosecutions. Officials from Vietnam, Albania and Iraq – countries from which many migrants have travelled to the UK – will attend the summit at London’s Lancaster House, alongside French, Chinese and US representatives. Delegations from the Kurdish Regional Government, Interpol and social media companies including Meta, X and TikTok, are also involved in discussions on how to disrupt a criminal trade worth an estimated $10bn (£7.7bn) a year. More than 6,000 people have crossed the Channel so far in 2025, making it a record start to a year for small boat arrivals. The UK has previously announced a series of agreements with other countries in an effort to tackle the number of such arrivals. Sir Keir wants the UK to be seen as leading the global response to irregular migration and the summit underlines the government’s conviction that only international co-operation along the smuggling routes can tackle the issue. The PM is set to suggest the event will strengthen UK borders and take the burden away from British public services, while “giving hotels back to the local economy”.