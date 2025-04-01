The not-for-profit organization Zenith Canada Pathways Foundation, which aims to develop students and keep that talent in Canada, has announced its 2025 class of Fellows.

This is the fourth annual class. Zenith said the Fellows select consist of “Canadian students and recent graduates from across North America” and that 24 finalists were selected before being pared down to 18.

Zenith said that the Foundation will once again hold Zenith Fellowship Summit in Montreal and while no date has been announced, last year it was in July.

The Fellows host organizations include;

Mission Control in Ottawa, Ontario, missioncontrolspace.com

Sinclair Interplanetary by Rocket Lab in Toronto, Ontario, rocketlabusa.com

Dominant Information Solutions Canada (DISC), in Ottawa, Ontario, dominantisc.ca

Foundation Space Resources in Calgary, Alberta, fsr.space

StarSpec Technologies in Cambridge, Ontario, starspectechnologies.com

The Board of Directors issued the following on selecting this years class, “We have seen first hand the positive impact the Zenith Fellowship program has had on the careers of our Fellows each year, and are excited to welcome 24 new Fellows to the program. We are grateful for the continued support from our Host Organizations, mentors, alumni and community partners who are committed to our mission to increase equity, diversity, and inclusion in the space sector!”

The 2025 Zenith Fellow Interns are:

Adithi Balaji from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Physics (Honours) from the University of Victoria. Adithi will intern at Foundation Space Resources in Calgary, Alberta.

Ben Bornstein from Vaughan, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Materials Engineering with a minor in Robotics from the University of Toronto. Ben will intern at Dominant Information Solutions Canada (DISC) in Ottawa, Ontario

Gurnoor Chawla from Kelowna, British Columbia who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Engineering from the University of British Columbia Okanagan. Gurnoor will intern at Sinclair Interplanetary by Rocket Lab in Toronto, Ontario.

Jake Birkness from Richmond Hill, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering, Space Systems Design from Carleton University. Jake will intern at StarSpec Technologies in Cambridge, Ontario.

Kevin Deng from Toronto, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. Kevin will intern at Sinclair Interplanetary by Rocket Lab in Toronto, Ontario.

Sophia Zhao from Chicago, Illinois who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Science with a concentration in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University. Sophia will intern at Mission Control in Ottawa, Ontario.

The 2025 Zenith Fellow Mentees are:

Alisa Norenberg from Mississauga, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechatronics and Biomedical Engineering from McMaster University.

Asmi Kaur Gujral from Mississauga, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

Crysta Madrio from Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta.

Dani Zhao from Barrie, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Queen's University.

Declan McCloskey from Ottawa, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering, (Space Systems Design from Carleton University.

Floweret Davis from India who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Imogen Nell from Athabasca, Alberta who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering Physics from the University of British Columbia.

Jack Tremblay-Lessard from Ottawa, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Math and Physics from Carleton University.

Kira Elizabeth Allen from Kingston, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechatronic Systems Engineering with a concurrent Major in Physics from Western University.

Momo Das from Toronto, Ontario who is currently pursuing an Honours Biology Degree from York University.

Mysha Hamid from Cambridge, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Systems Design Engineering (Honours) from the University of Waterloo.

Rafiq Omar from Toronto, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Ruby Sinclair from Kingston, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering from Queen's University.

Runjhun Deoras from Hamilton, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from McMaster University.

Samuel Elgee from Truro, Nova Scotia who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering, Space Systems Design from Carleton University.

Saurav Kahlon from Surrey, British Columbia who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Science, Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Tyler Mitchell from Lansdowne, Ontario who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering Science, Physics from the University of Toronto.

Umar Shabbir from Toronto, Ontario who recently graduated with Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering with a Minor in Economics from Toronto Metropolitan University.

