A message from Canary Media’s executive director:
Despite the current chaos in Washington, D.C., the transition to a clean energy future won’t be stopped. It’s now being led from the ground up, by local and state elected officials, impassioned advocates, creative entrepreneurs, union craftspeople, dedicated citizens — and you.
At Canary Media, we’re committed to independent reporting on state and local clean energy progress in addition to national developments. And we’re now better equipped than ever to cover state and local news thanks to our merger in February with the Energy News Network.
If you appreciate the trusted journalism that our team provides, can you make a donation to help us keep going? Canary Media is celebrating its 4th birthday this month — another great reason to give a gift.
The Canary Media team put a spotlight on the power of community-level clean energy action at our Canary Live Chicago event last month. Our speakers included Chicago’s chief sustainability officer, the founder of the nonprofit Blacks in Green, and other impressive local leaders. The audience brought together members of a carpenters’ union, solar developers, community-focused investors, government officials, students, and clean energy fans of all stripes.
Naomi Davis, founder and CEO of Blacks in Green, at the Canary Live Chicago event. (Viktor Köves)
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a longtime clean energy advocate, was the final speaker at our event. He galvanized the crowd and dropped some wisdom, at one point quoting Chuck Neblett, a civil rights activist and one of the Freedom Singers: “There has never been a time in history when we have needed to create social change that the movement didn’t come first.”
Rep. Sean Casten, right, speaks with Volts podcaster David Roberts. (Viktor Köves)
Citizens can’t wait for leaders to emerge, because we are the leaders — all of us. Canary Media is glad to be part of this joyful struggle with you.
Canary Media is a nonprofit news organization, a role that’s more important now than ever, and we rely on support from our readers. Please donate what you can. And remember: Donations are tax-deductible in the U.S.
Thank you for your support — and for being a Canary Media reader.