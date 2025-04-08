This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

Paris, April 5, 2025 — One year after launching as a unified brand, Novaspace marks a major milestone as the trusted and independent global consulting firm guiding governments, space agencies, and industry leaders through an era of unprecedented transformation in the space industry.

Formed through the merger of Euroconsult and SpaceTec Partners—with Satconsult as Euroconsult’s technology arm—Novaspace combines more than four decades of heritage with a forward-looking platform that integrates strategic, technical, economic, and policy expertise.

“This first year wasn’t just about rebranding—it was about transforming how we serve the space sector,” said Pacôme Révillon, CEO of Novaspace. “We unified complementary capabilities to create an integrated platform that supports strategic decisions, market clarity, and industry collaboration at a time of unprecedented change.”

A Unified Platform: Four Core Pillars Driving Impact Across the Space Value Chain

As the space industry becomes more dynamic, competitive, and interconnected, Novaspace is investing in new offerings to help stakeholders navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities.

At the core of Novaspace is a powerful consulting platform, designed to address the most pressing challenges in today’s space industry. Our management consulting services support governments, space agencies, and commercial players in shaping national space programs, defining industrial strategies, assessing investments, and driving transformation across organizations. In technology consulting, teams of technical experts support clients in every phase of the space project lifecycle, from feasibility studies and project development to operations and training support. We deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients.

Our market intelligence platform, powered by more than 1 million verified data points and producing 20+ reports annually, equips stakeholders with the data and insights they need to navigate complex markets—from defense and government programs to commercial constellations and the broader space economy.

Through our executive summits, Novaspace convenes the global space community to shape the industry’s future. In 2025, we will host the 28th edition of the World Space Business Week, including the newly launched Space Innovation Summit, and the Space Defense and Security Summit, all in Paris in September. We’ll also bring back our regional platform LATSAT for its 8th edition in Bogotá this November. Each year, we gather over 2,500 decision-makers at these events to elevate industry dialogue, spark partnerships, and define the way forward.

With 130 employees from over 25 nationalities and 10 offices strategically located in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, Novaspace combines global reach with local expertise—solidifying its role as the independent leader in space consulting.

As the space sector enters a new era of growth and transformation, Novaspace remains committed to delivering strategic clarity, technological leadership, and global impact—as the trusted advisor to the world’s space decision-makers.

