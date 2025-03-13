Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to slash the costs of regulation with an “active government” in a speech later.

He will take aim at a “cottage industry of checkers and blockers slowing down delivery for working people”, as he argues the state has become bigger but weaker.

New AI and tech teams will be sent into public sector departments to drive improvements in efficiencies.

It comes after Sir Keir told his ministers they should take more responsibility for decisions, rather than “outsourcing” them to regulators.

A push to reduce the role of quangos – or non-governmental bodies – is expected to be part of the prime minister’s plan.

Incoming governments have often sought to cut the number of quangos – but what are they and what do they do?