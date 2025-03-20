Sean Coughlan Royal correspondent Reporting fromTallinn, Estonia

PA Media William received a warm welcome from schoolchildren in Tallinn

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Estonia for a visit showing support for UK troops guarding Nato’s border with Russia. The two-day visit began on Thursday with a 35-minute meeting with Estonia’s President, Alar Karis, in Tallinn, where they discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prince William will see soldiers training in the Baltic state as part of a multinational force intended to deter Russian aggression on Nato’s eastern flank. The 900 UK troops in Estonia include soldiers from the Mercian Regiment, of which Prince William is colonel-in-chief. This is currently the British Army’s biggest operational deployment overseas.

BBC/ Tony Dolce Prince William discussed Ukraine with Estonia’s president

Prince William’s visit comes amid uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and worries about Russia’s next steps. Estonia’s capital is filled with Ukrainian flags, with a huge flag above Tallinn’s Independence Square. Prince William also visted a school where Ukrainian refugee children are being taught. As a sign of rising tensions, earlier this week Estonia was one of the countries on Russia’s borders to withdraw from a treaty banning anti-personnel landmines – a sign of rising tensions. Estonia’s navy has been trying to prevent sabotage of undersea cables and the country is planning to increase military spending to 5% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Prince William’s visit to this small, high-tech country – described as a “mini-Sweden” by diplomatic sources – is another moment of royal soft power, sending a message about the UK’s commitment to defending the Baltic states. It follows a visit a few months ago by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Talking to students and staff at the University of Tallinn, the royal visit seems to have been warmly welcomed. It is seen as a sign of support from Western allies for a country, with a population of only 1.3 million, keenly aware of its need for military assistance. The threat from Russia seems very real from their perspective. “We’re more or less preparing for war,” says Catlyn Kirna, a senior lecturer specialising in cyber-security.

Growing concern

There is already a constant wave of cyber attacks and misinformation from Russia, which will keep “testing the water” to see how Nato responds. And as a former part of the Soviet empire, Estonia looks at the current situation in Ukraine with growing concern. “If Ukraine falls, we will have to fight for our lives,” Catlyn says. And with an 18-year-old son, it feels like a very personal worry. The view from Eastern Europe, on Nato’s front line, gives a much sharper perspective on issues around Russian expansionism, Catlyn says. “In western Europe, it might be bad news,” she says. “For us, it’s the end of the world.”

University of Tallinn Catlyn Kirna says the threat from Russia seems very real from Estonia’s perspective

Political science student Julija Raudkivi says: “[US] President Trump’s comments and behaviour created anxiety for many Estonians. “We talk about it a lot,” she says, concerned by Trump’s apparent lack of enthusiasm for the Nato alliance. “There’s definitely some underlying anxiety about the threat posed by Russia. “It’s the proximity, we’re so close.” Julija backs the push for more spending on arms and the strengthening of Nato forces. Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, she says: “It makes you feel like war is just behind the door.” Liberal-arts student Sharon Kaasik says young people have grown up hearing stories about the Soviet regime before Estonia’s independence in 1991 and there are worries about the past returning.

University of Tallinn Tallinn University student Sharon Kaasik trusts in the Nato alliance

But she trusts in the military alliances and wants European countries to work more closely together. Arts and music student Sander Poldmaa, 21, wants to defend his country and volunteers in Estonia’s defence forces. “We’re a small country and Russia is right beside us,” he says. And he is unsettled by Trump’s behaviour.

‘Defend ourselves’

Sander wants Nato to be stronger but says it is about deterrence. “The main point for me is that I don’t want the war to happen,” he says. “But we need the ability to defend ourselves. “The horror of people in the front line in Ukraine, I wouldn’t want that for anyone.” Estonia has given more aid to Ukraine, as a proportion of GDP, than any other country, four times as much in relative terms as the UK. In the cold Spring sunshine in Tallinn, it is a reflection of how close the threat feels.