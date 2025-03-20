The African Health Research, Innovation and Development Alliance (AHRIDA), a trailblazing pan-African movement for advocacy in health research, development and innovation (RD&I), was launched during the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC).

For over a decade, African regional coalitions have been advocating for sustainable RD&I for health; policy change to support innovation and equitable access to health solutions; an enabling environment for RD&I and access to lifesaving health technologies in Africa. The launch of AHRIDA as an umbrella body brings together advocacy efforts to champion African-led health RD&I as a significant economic driver on the continent. Building on the successes of existing advocacy efforts, the alliance will elevate the immense potential of Africa’s human capital, infrastructural and institutional capacity to contribute to advancements in global health.

This strategic advocacy alliance leverages the expertise of the Coalition for Health Research and Development (CHReaD) in Kenya, the South African Health Technologies Advocacy Coalition (SAHTAC), and Speak Up Africa from Senegal to catalyze African-led RD&I as a driver for knowledge-based economies that will drive Africa’s prosperity. The launch comes at a critical time when the global health RD&I funding landscape is experiencing a significant shift in priorities with changing political tides, including recent government transitions in the U.S.

Currently, sub-Saharan Africa imports 90% of its medicines and 99% of its vaccines, leaving it vulnerable to disruptions in the supply chain occasioned by catastrophic events like the COVID-19 pandemic. AHRIDA’s vision is to transform this landscape by driving increased domestic and international investment in research, while promoting the strategic exploitation of Africa’s robust resources and biodiversity and the uptake of African-developed health solutions.

Caroline Mbindyo, Chief Innovations Officer at Amref Health Africa said, ” AHRIDA presents a huge opportunity for a more coordinated effort, aimed at ensuring an Africa-led and owned health research, development and innovation agenda. It will bring together and collaborate with experts in the field, including like-minded organizations, the private and public sectors, research and academia, to make this happen. By investing in African-led health research and innovation, we’re not just addressing our immediate health challenges; we’re building the foundation for knowledge-based economies that will drive Africa’s future prosperity.”

The alliance will focus on providing expert analysis and generating evidence to enhance the understanding of Africa’s HRD&I landscape among governments, funding agencies, and research organizations. By advocating for a well-functioning and integrated regulatory system for medical products, AHRIDA will support the growth of resilient national health systems and foster a knowledge economy in African countries.