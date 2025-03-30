Hugh Schofield BBC News, Paris

Reuters Marine Le Pen is awaiting a high-stakes verdict in a party funding trial

France’s Marine Le Pen faces a make-or-break moment on Monday, as a judge rules on whether she should be banned from the next presidential election. The hard-right leader, who is ahead of all her rivals in the 2027 race, will be in court at 10:00 for the verdict of a party-funding trial targeting her National Rally (RN) party. At the trial’s conclusion in November, the state prosecutor demanded guilty verdicts for Le Pen and 24 others accused of using EU parliamentary money to pay party salaries. But to general surprise the prosecutor also said that Le Pen’s punishment should be not just a €300,000 (£250,000) fine and prison term, but also ineligibility from running for public office for five years. Crucially, he said the ineligibility should kick in straightaway – and not be suspended pending the appeal that Marine Le Pen is expected to file if convicted.

‘My political death’

The three judges are not obliged to follow the prosecutor’s recommendations. But if they do, it would mean Le Pen, who is 56, being barred from standing in a presidential election in which she is tipped as a potential winner. “It’s my political death they are after,” she said in November. Many French commentators – and not only those who support Le Pen – have warned of grave consequences for democracy if the judiciary is seen as interfering in the choice of the country’s leader. “The justice system has the fate of Marine Le Pen in its hands… For her to be convicted for any wrong-doing is perfectly normal. But stopping her from running in the presidential [election] – that’s another matter entirely,” wrote veteran analyst Franz-Olivier Giesbert in the centre-right Le Point magazine. “Is it not hazardous – not to say perilous – to give to judges the task of determining whether this or that candidate has the capacity to run for office?” said Bruno Jeudi, editor of La Tribune Dimanche newspaper on Sunday. Marine Le Pen told the same newspaper: “Personally I’m not nervous. But I can see why people think I might be. The judges have the power of life or death over the movement. But I don’t think they will go so far as to do it.” Various scenarios for the verdict are under scrutiny.

Four ways this could go

First, Le Pen could be cleared of blame in the EU parliamentary money affair. This is widely seen as unlikely. Second, the judges could convict her but make the ineligibility not automatic. In that case, she would immediately appeal and the ineligibility would not apply until after a second trial (and conceivably a third to the high court of appeal). That would leave her free to run in 2027, though with the handicap of a conviction for misuse of public money. However it is far from clear that a conviction would do her cause much damage, given the series of party funding scandals that have affected all French parties over the years. Third, the judges could follow the prosecutor and order automatic ineligibility. In this case she would appeal, and the other parts of the sentence (fine and prison) would be suspended. However she would be unable to run in 2027. Fourth, the court could give her a shorter term of automatic ineligibility – say one year – making it theoretically possible for her to run. 2027 would be Marine Le Pen’s fourth presidential race, and the one offering the greatest chance of victory.

Reuters Le Pen’s logical replacement if she’s barred would be party president Jordan Bardella (right of centre)