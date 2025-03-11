



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s no secret that Coach Outlet is stocked with some of our favorite accessories. There have been major discounts on everything from the perfect everyday shoulder bags to versatile crossbody designs.

If you thought the sales were already too good to be true, you’re in for a treat. Coach Outlet has added over 180 new must-haves to its clearance section, and prices are deeply discounted by up to 70%. Shop five of our top picks below, all for under $128.

Mini Klare Crossbody Bag, $98 (was $328) at Coach Outlet

A crossbody bag is a closet essential, and a well-rounded closet gives you a few sizes to choose from. If you’re partial to a mini bag, may we suggest the Mini Klare? It’s compact with enough space for your phone, wallet, keys, and other small items, and has a chain strap that you can adjust to wear as a crossbody or on your shoulder.

Racer Belt Bag, $105 (was $350) at Coach Outlet

When you really want an accessory that’s hands-free and comfortable to wear on the go, you can’t go wrong with a belt bag, especially from Coach. You can get these newly discounted belt bags for as low as $105 in bold colors like red and yellow or more neutral colorways and patterns.

Gallery Tote Bag, $113 (was $378) at Coach Outlet

A tote bag is a go-to for many, and for good reason. They have ample space and are great for everyday use, for work, or for travel. The Gallery Tote Bag is no exception, and with its 70% discount, it’s only $113. We’re especially loving this fun and whimsical print.

City Bucket Bag, $119 (was $398) at Coach Outlet

Love how spacious a tote is, but want to try a different design? This bucket bag style is for you. It has the perfect amount of space for an everyday bag and comes with an 8-inch detachable strap and a 22.75-inch detachable strap for versatile wear. It’s available in signature-coated canvas, double-face leather, and 13 stunning colors and patterns.

Laurel Shoulder Bag, $128 (was $428) at Coach Outlet

The Laurel Shoulder Bag is the versatile accessory you need in your life, especially with a 70% discount. With a detachable 11-inch handle, you can wear it on your shoulder, and with the detachable 22-inch strap, you can wear it as a crossbody. It undoubtedly has a beautiful pebbled leather exterior. Inside, it’s spacious and has zip and snap pockets for added organization.