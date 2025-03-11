Penn head coach Steve Donahue is out after nine seasons, the school announced Monday.

The Quakers, whose season ended on Saturday with a 95-71 loss at Princeton, is missing the Ivy League tournament for the second straight season. They finished 8-19 overall, 4-10 in the league.

“I’m appreciative of Steve’s long tenure of leadership and service to Penn basketball and our student-athletes, both as an assistant and head coach,” said Penn’s director of athletics and recreation Alanna Wren. “Steve has been steadfast in his commitment to the program and the development of our student-athletes. I’ve always had great respect for his commitment to Ivy values, and he has been a strong representative of Penn during his career.

“Unfortunately, the competitive success on the court has not been up to our standards. While difficult, a change in leadership is necessary to provide the championship-caliber experience our student-athletes, alumni and fans expect. We wish Steve and his family the best moving forward.”

Donahue led Penn to a regular-season championship and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2018, but the Quakers have struggled the past two seasons. They totaled seven Ivy League wins in 2023-24 and 2024-25, the program’s fewest combined conference wins over two seasons since 1939-40 and 1940-41.

Prior to taking over at Penn in 2015, Donahue was the head coach at Boston College for four seasons. He previously had success in the Ivy League, leading Cornell to three straight NCAA tournament appearances from 2008-10, including a Sweet 16 run in 2010.