A Korean American Columbia University student, who is a legal permanent U.S. resident and has participated in pro-Palestinian protests, sued the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to prevent her deportation, a court filing showed.

Yunseo Chung, 21, has lived in the U.S. since she was seven, but her legal team was informed two weeks ago that her lawful permanent resident status was being revoked, according to the court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Trump administration says her U.S. presence hinders its foreign policy agenda, according to the lawsuit. Chung has not yet been arrested. Immigration agents have made multiple visits to her residences looking for her.

Actions against Chung “form part of a larger pattern of attempted U.S. government repression of constitutionally protected protest activity and other forms of speech,” Monday’s lawsuit said.

“The government’s repression has focused specifically on university students who speak out in solidarity with Palestinians and who are critical of the Israeli government’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleged Chung has engaged in concerning conduct, including when she was arrested by police during a protest at Barnard College that DHS termed “pro-Hamas.”

The DHS spokesperson did not elaborate further on the specifics of that conduct in question but said she was “sought for removal proceedings under the immigration laws” and will have a chance to present her case before an immigration judge.

Trump has pledged to deport foreign pro-Palestinian protesters and accused them of supporting militant group Hamas, of posing hurdles for U.S. foreign policy and of being antisemitic.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the administration wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights with antisemitism and support for Hamas. Human rights advocates have condemned the government’s moves.