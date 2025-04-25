Barcelona meeting Real Madrid in El Clásico is always a big deal, but when the two bitter LaLiga rivals meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (stream LIVE at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+) they do so with a major trophy on the line.

Barça coach Hansi Flick and Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti both have some of the world’s best players at their disposal. But which players would each manager like to take from their rivals and add to their own team, if given the chance?

ESPN’s Barcelona and Real Madrid correspondents, Sam Marsden and Alex Kirkland, have each chosen their combined XI based on this season’s form and talked through their selections.

Marsden: Five of the players I’ve chosen are undisputed starters in the XI, in my opinion. Do you want to guess who they are?

Kirkland: OK. Thibaut Courtois? Pedri? Jude Bellingham?

Marsden: Not Bellingham. It’s not because they’re the five best players, necessarily — I just think they’re the clear picks, this season, in their positions.

Kirkland: OK. So Jules Koundé at right-back. It’s been Real Madrid’s problem position all season. Dani Carvajal (out since October with a ruptured ACL) is unavailable long term, and there’s no way Lucas Vázquez is making this team…

… I guess the only question is: could we do what Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti does in big games and pick midfielder Federico Valverde at right back?

Marsden: Let’s come back to that. For me, the five are Courtois, Koundé, Alejandro Balde at left-back — Ferland Mendy is too injury-prone — Pedri and Lamine Yamal.

Kirkland: All five of them are in both of our XIs, so no disagreement here!

Shall we talk about the defense? Because for me, center back was difficult. I can see a strong case for picking, as you have, an all-Barça back four. There’s been a lot of talk about Barça’s so-called fragility with their high defensive line, but I think it has actually proved pretty effective.

Marsden: It’s two players from three for me: Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez and Antonio Rüdiger, based on form this season. Éder Militão is still injured, and Ronald Araújo hasn’t been fit often enough.

For me, the Barça duo have the edge, but I’d listen to your argument in favor of Rüdiger…

Kirkland: I’ll be honest, I was tempted by Cubarsí and Martínez too. I think you can make a case that Martínez has been the best defender in LaLiga this season, but I like Rüdiger’s character, leadership, threat from set pieces and athleticism. I think Rüdiger and Martínez might be too similar to pick together, and I love what Cubarsí brings to the team in terms of his passing. I went for Rüdiger and Cubarsí, though I accept it’s harsh on Martínez.

Viní Jr. or Raphinha? Lewandowski or Mbappé? Or play all of them together? Our Barcelona and Real Madrid correspondents choose their combined XIs. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Marsden: To accompany Pedri in midfield, it’s two players from three for me again: Valverde, Frenkie de Jong and Bellingham. De Jong might get the nod on recent form, but over the course of the whole season, it’s probably Valverde and Bellingham. Plus, there’s Bellingham’s ability to play as a No. 10.

For various reasons, none of Dani Olmo, Gavi, Fermín López, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni or Dani Ceballos makes it for me.

Kirkland: Midfield has been another of Madrid’s weak points this season. Ceballos has been surprisingly important for them, but that role in this team is taken by Pedri. I’d put Valverde alongside him, despite the temptation to pick him at right back — I just think he brings so much to the team in midfield. And I agree, De Jong has made a case lately. But I think Pedri and Valverde would complement each other brilliantly, in and out of possession.

I was higher on Bellingham earlier in the season — I think at times he looked an even better all-around player than in his debut campaign, just with fewer eye-catching goals — and I think he has looked frustrated and tired lately, but he’s still getting in.

Marsden: At right wing, there’s no doubt. It’s Yamal. Rodrygo is decent, but he’s not Lamine.

Kirkland: Agreed. But what about on the left? Are we both really leaving out FIFA’s best men’s player for 2024, Vinícius Júnior? It feels kind of ridiculous not to have him in there. But given the season he has had, and the competition from Raphinha, I think it’s justified.

Marsden: It probably has to be Raphinha based on this season. He’s having a potentially once-in-a-lifetime campaign. Look at the big games: three goals in the two Clásicos so far, the Bayern Munich hat trick, deciding the Benfica tie, top scorer in the Champions League, matching Lionel Messi’s goal contributions in a Champions League campaign…

It’s tough to leave Viní Jr. out for his Brazil teammate, but it’s an easier decision than one we’ve got coming up, for me.

Kirkland: If we’re talking about consistent impact this season, there’s no question. Vinícius has had some big performances — in the Champions League playoff first leg against Manchester City, and against Borussia Dortmund — but they haven’t come often enough. The fact that he was whistled at the Bernabéu earlier this month says it all.

Is he the better player in many ways? Sure. But if we’re picking a combined XI based on this season’s form, it’s Raphinha. So the only way to fit Viní Jr. into the team would be to adjust the shape, somehow.

Marsden: At center forward, Robert Lewandowski’s numbers are remarkable. It’s a 40-goal season already. But Kylian Mbappé has probably been Madrid’s most consistent attacker. If you had to pick one of the two to sign, there’s no doubt it’s Mbappé, but for a Clásico XI based on this season?

Kirkland: I agree that leaving out Lewandowski is tough. The numbers speak for themselves. But how many goals would Mbappé score playing for that Barça team, in that style? Overall he has had a very good season in an often misfiring team, and there’s no doubt he’s been Madrid’s most important attacking player. I’d pick him. I like him more as a player. But I can see that’s unfair on Lewandowski.

Marsden: To squeeze both in, I had considered picking Mbappé on the left, with Raphinha playing behind Lewandowski. Then you could play either Bellingham alongside Pedri in a midfield two, and leave Valverde out, or drop Valverde to right back. I think you can make an argument that Bellingham hasn’t had a top, top season. But moving everyone around to squeeze players in feels a bit like something England would do at a major tournament, and that can’t be good.

Kirkland: I like the idea of Raphinha off Lewandowski, and Mbappé on the left. But I wouldn’t want Bellingham in my double-pivot. I think you’re better off making the tough choice between Mbappé and Lewandowski. And despite those incredible numbers, for me, it’s Mbappé all day.

Sam Marsden’s combined Clásico XI

GK: Thibaut Courtois

DF: Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Alejandro Balde

MF: Fede Valverde, Pedri, Jude Bellingham

FW: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski

Alex Kirkland’s combined Clásico XI

GK: Thibaut Courtois

DF: Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Antonio Rüdiger, Alejandro Balde

MF: Fede Valverde, Pedri, Jude Bellingham

FW: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Kylian Mbappé