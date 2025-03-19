Getty Images; Karan Singh for BI

When company leaders introduce AI to their workforces, they often face employee skepticism.

Colgate-Palmolive and Rent a Mac use employee feedback and data to address AI pushback.

This article is part of “AI in Action,” a series exploring how companies are implementing AI innovations.

When leaders at Colgate-Palmolive were ready to roll out an AI Hub for employees this past summer, they knew exactly what they wanted to avoid: a small group of people implementing an AI strategy assuming they knew the best use cases for each department and pushing an AI system onto the rest of the organization.

That kind of approach “puts a bad taste in people’s mouths” and can create “a huge amount of friction,” said Kli Pappas, the senior director of global predictive analytics and head of AI at Colgate-Palmolive.

Instead of a top-down method, the company created an internal hub through which anyone in the organization could input their natural language with instructions to build a personalized AI assistant and solve inefficient processes in their day-to-day work.

Colgate’s strategy avoided one of the biggest barriers companies face when adopting AI: employee pushback, hesitation, or resistance.

Managing how employees experience change “is without a doubt the toughest part” of an AI implementation, much more so than the technology itself, said David Hilborn, a managing partner at the consulting firm West Monroe Partners. Hilborn is also the firm’s organization, people, and change practice leader, so he often sees companies fail to devote enough resources to implement changes or lack a clear game plan to manage the people side of an AI initiative.

“That always leads to adoption failures,” Hilborn said. “Leaders have to be thinking about the people dimension.”

Employee resistance to AI usually stems from a lack of understanding, Hilborn said. When employees don’t grasp how the technology works or how it might change expectations for their roles, they often worry about losing control of responsibilities or even being displaced from their jobs.

Sometimes managers don’t fully understand AI themselves, which creates “lumpy leader support” and sows greater uncertainty among teams, said Hilborn.

Without a communication plan, clear expectations on role changes, and the ability to provide feedback, employees face what Tarja Stephens, the founder of the business consultancy AI Opportunity, described as “change fatigue,” leaving workers exhausted by tech overhauls.