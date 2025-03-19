Mr. Ojewale said that the United States could have been in a position to convene peace talks, but given that it was not a priority for the Trump administration, Qatar stepped in. But he said the bigger failing belonged to the African Union, whose efforts to bring the two leaders together had been unsuccessful.

“It appears now that the countries that actually have the leverage to bring warring African leaders to the table are countries like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. — who are completely outside the shores of the continent,” he said.

The fighting in eastern Congo has displaced more than 700,000 people since January, according to the United Nations refugee agency, and killed thousands of others.

The leaders’ surprise meeting came a day after the European Union announced sanctions on the Rwandan government and military officials over the backing of M23. Rwanda retaliated by severing diplomatic ties with Belgium, a country that was once the colonial ruler in both Congo and Rwanda, and which has been a leading voice for sanctions on Rwanda over its involvement in the conflict.