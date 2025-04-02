The Conservatives have dropped Lourence Singh, the party’s candidate for the New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville riding in the upcoming federal election.

Singh is the third candidate the Tories dropped on Tuesday, following the ouster of Mark McKenzie in southwestern Ontario and Stefan Marquis in Montreal.

The Conservatives did not share a reason for why they dropped Singh, merely confirming that he was dropped as a candidate in a one-line email to CBC News.

When reached by phone, Singh refused to comment further on Tuesday evening.

Lourence Singh had posted images of him campaigning in the riding, which is in the eastern section of Metro Vancouver. (Lourence Singh/Facebook)

The former Conservative candidate is a real estate agent. His campaign had posted images of himself with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and of him campaigning in the Metro Vancouver riding.

New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville covers the City of New Westminster, as well as areas in eastern Burnaby and southwest Coquitlam.

Its boundaries have been redrawn in response to population growth. The incumbent MP for the area is the NDP’s Peter Julian.

Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore candidate McKenzie was dropped after past comments where he expressed support for public hangings.

Meanwhile, Laurier-Sainte-Marie candidate Stefan Marquis was dropped following social media posts about conspiracy theories on subjects such as COVID-19, vaccines, the World Economic Forum and the invasion of Ukraine.