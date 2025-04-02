Egyptian media figure and parliamentarian Mostafa Bakry has launched a scathing attack on Israel after it accused Egypt of violating the peace agreement and requested Washington’s intervention to demand Cairo dismantle its military infrastructure in Sinai.

In a tweet on his X platform account on Tuesday evening, Bakry stated, “The Israeli allegations against Egypt that it has violated the peace agreement signed between the two sides are false claims and an attempt to cover up the internal failures of Netanyahu’s government.”

Bakry continued, “The matter didn’t stop there, but the Israeli Defense Minister is requesting the United States to intervene to demand Egypt dismantle its military infrastructure. Here, it becomes clear that we are facing a plan targeting the Egyptian army and its armament, but they forget the strength of this army and the people behind it. This army protects the national security of the country, and it is a national, honorable army that knows no defeat and accepts no dictates.”

He concluded his statement by saying, “It seems that Israel needs to be reminded of the scene of its army’s defeat in the October War of 1973, and as President El-Sisi said: The army that did it once is capable of doing it again.”