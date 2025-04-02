BALTIMORE — Maryland star Derik Queen was noncommittal about his future after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles’ home opener Monday.

“I don’t know,” Queen said. “We ain’t got no coach now, so I don’t know.”

Queen spoke very briefly after leaving the field, and his comments were unsurprising after coach Kevin Willard left to take over the program at Villanova over the weekend.

“All I can say is I’m sad that he left,” Queen said.

Even if Willard had stayed, the NBA might have been an option for Queen. The freshman big man averaged 16.5 points this season, and his bank shot at the buzzer gave the Terrapins a one-point win over Colorado State and a berth in the Sweet 16.

Maryland’s outstanding starting unit — nicknamed the “Crab Five” — is splintering in the wake of Willard’s exit. Julian Reese and Selton Miguel have used up their eligibility, and a spokesman confirmed Monday night that guards Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice have entered the transfer portal. So have reserves DeShawn Harris-Smith and Tafara Gapare.

Queen and Reese threw ceremonial first pitches along with Shyanne Sellers and Allie Kubek of the Maryland women’s team. Queen’s toss sailed over the catcher.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I didn’t know my pitch was going to be that bad.”