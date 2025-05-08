



As consumers stock up on everything from pantry staples to summer clothes in an attempt to beat President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, retailers are taking advantage of spending sprees.

Except for tariffs on goods from China, which have already begun, tariffs will start on July 9, 2025.

Related: 15 Gifts for Every Type of Mom

That means consumers can expect big pre-tariff sales for Memorial Day. These deals might go out with a bang, with retailers making Fourth of July and the days that follow their last blast for low prices.

There’s no need for shoppers to wait for savings, though. Mother’s Day sales from popular retailers already seek to boost profits before summer.

Tariffs may force Home Depot to raise prices this summer. Image source: Shutterstock

Home Depot Décor Days promises up to 80% off

With its third spring Décor Days event, Home Depot is one of the front-runners in Mother’s Day sales. Deals of up to 80% off come at a time when consumers are bracing for higher prices around the corner.Nearly one-third (31%) of consumers believe tariffs will affect the prices they pay on home improvements, according to Voya Consumer Insights and Research. And 40% of consumers said they plan to spend less on luxury items, the report said.

For those who can’t afford a major renovation, Home Depot’s Décor Days offers cost-effective ways to spruce up their space.

Tapping into home décor to offset slow home-reno sales

The Décor Days sale typically runs in advance of Mother’s Day and spotlights gifts for Mom, like plants and soft goods. This year, the retailer advertised Décor Days to run from May 1 through 5 but then extended it through May 14, the Wednesday after Mother’s Day. The company holds a similar sale in the fall, emphasizing Halloween decorations.

Home Depot’s online offerings provide a wider home décor selection than shoppers find in stores. It extends the definition to include lighting, home textiles, rugs, housewares, and even larger items like furniture and bathroom vanities.

More retail

Lowe’s makes billion-dollar acquisition to take on Home Depot

Top investor takes firm stance on troubled retail brand

Former Home Depot CEO shares surprising message on tariffs

According to The Home Depot’s broad categorization, the décor was the company’s second-largest source of net revenue in 2024, just slightly behind building materials.

The emphasis on décor shows the retailer’s attempt to attract a larger consumer base, hedging its bets against the slowing home construction market.