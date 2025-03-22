false
product
cosmic-fledgling
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/cosmic-fledgling/
Cosmic fledgling | Astronomy Magazine
Greg Meyer from Phoenix, Arizona This dusty figure of the Baby Eagle Nebula (LBN 777) is part of the larger Taurus Molecular Cloud. The dust is dimly lit by young stars within the cloud; the brownish color gives away the presence of larger dust grains. This image comprises nearly 24 hours of LRGB exposure withContinue reading “Cosmic fledgling”
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/03/Baby-Eagle.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-03-22
2025-03-22
160023
Greg Meyer from Phoenix, Arizona
This dusty figure of the Baby Eagle Nebula (LBN 777) is part of the larger Taurus Molecular Cloud. The dust is dimly lit by young stars within the cloud; the brownish color gives away the presence of larger dust grains. This image comprises nearly 24 hours of LRGB exposure with a 5-inch scope.