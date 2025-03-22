No Result
Cosmic fledgling | Astronomy Magazine

March 22, 2025
in Space Exploration
Cosmic fledgling | Astronomy Magazine
Cosmic fledgling | Astronomy Magazine



Greg Meyer from Phoenix, Arizona This dusty figure of the Baby Eagle Nebula (LBN 777) is part of the larger Taurus Molecular Cloud. The dust is dimly lit by young stars within the cloud; the brownish color gives away the presence of larger dust grains. This image comprises nearly 24 hours of LRGB exposure with
Greg Meyer from Phoenix, Arizona

This dusty figure of the Baby Eagle Nebula (LBN 777) is part of the larger Taurus Molecular Cloud. The dust is dimly lit by young stars within the cloud; the brownish color gives away the presence of larger dust grains. This image comprises nearly 24 hours of LRGB exposure with a 5-inch scope.


