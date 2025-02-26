Sir Keir Starmer’s promise to increase defence spending will have several consequences. It may one day actually strengthen the UK’s ability to defend itself. More immediately it will mean billions less spent on foreign aid.

But what will it buy the prime minister diplomatically in Washington?

In times past visiting dignitaries would give emperors gifts and tributes. Starmer will now turn up at the White House on Thursday with a large goodie bag marked “more defence spending”.

Donald Trump is just the latest in a long line of US presidents urging European powers to spend more on their own defence.

The prime minister will be able to say to the president that he has heard the call and acted. He might not want Trump to ask too many detailed questions: What does an added 0.2% of GDP mean in real money? When will the UK actually spend 3% on defence?

But Starmer will want to land the idea that the UK is responding to Trump’s agenda.

Early signs are positive. Peter Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defence, said he had spoken to his UK counterpart, John Healey, and described the increase as “a strong step from an enduring partner”.

So Starmer’s announcement may well get his foot in the door at the White House and a hearing from the president.

But will it help him make the case for the security of Ukraine and Europe? Will Trump now be more amenable to allowing both a seat at the negotiating table? Will Trump be more open to the idea that the United States should play a role guaranteeing post-war Ukraine’s security, giving air, logistics and intelligence cover to European forces helping to keep the peace on the ground?

The answer to those questions is not clear cut. The prime minister may suggest the UK is showing leadership, pointing the way for other European allies to follow suit.

He may also argue that the defence hike shows the UK will not have to make what he calls the “historic mistake” of having to choose between Europe and the US, something made much harder by the US decision to vote with Russia against Ukraine and Europe at the United Nations on Monday.