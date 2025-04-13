The Liberal Democrat MP for Bath spoke to BBC Newscast after she was barred from entering Hong Kong

A Liberal Democrat MP barred from entering Hong Kong has told the BBC she believes it was to “shut me up and to silence me”. Wera Hobhouse flew to Hong Kong with her husband on Thursday to visit her son and newborn grandson. However she was detained at the airport, questioned and deported. The MP for Bath, one of more than 40 parliamentarians of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac) which criticises Beijing’s handling of human rights, said she was given no reason for being refused entry. Speaking on the BBC’s Newscast show on Sunday, she said she wants “some answers”, and said she was not very “outspoken about China”.

Hobhouse told Newscast she and her husband had been “looking forward” to visiting their son, who has lived in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, since 2019. While her husband “got processed quite quickly” and was allowed entry, she was taken aside for questioning, held for five hours and then put on a return flight. Asked by presenter Laura Kuenssberg what the authorities said about why she was being detained, Hobhouse responded: “Nothing.” “They said not to worry at first, just a few questions to answer.” In response to the suggestion it could be due to her involvement in Ipac, which scrutinises Beijing’s human rights record, Hobhouse said she was not very “outspoken about China”. “I was only standing up for our values,” she said. “It would be terrible if China uses this now to intimidate me, to stop me from speaking out for human rights and liberty and democracy. “That is the last thing that should happen, but that is, of course probably the intention, to shut me up and to silence me.”

Hobhouse said she had experienced huge amount of solidarity from “very worried” MPs. Foreign Secretary David Lammy has promised to “urgently” raise the issue with authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing and “demand an explanation” He added it would be “unacceptable for an MP to be denied entry for simply expressing their views as a parliamentarian”. Lib Dem Leader Sir Ed Davey has called for Lammy to summon the Chinese ambassador, adding the Chinese government cannot be allowed to “undermine our democracy by intimidating our parliamentarians.” “I want some answers,” Hobhouse said, calling for Lammy to “reassure parliamentarians that this is not the way the Chinese communist parties can treat [them]”. It comes a week after two Labour MPs were denied entry to Israel while on a trip to visit the occupied West Bank. “It is very chilling that authoritarian countries can treat us in this way,” said Hobhouse, adding the “diplomatic understanding” in which we allow politicians into each other’s countries seemed to be “collapsing”. She has ruled out approaching the Chinese embassy for permission enter Hong Kong, saying they will see their relatives elsewhere.