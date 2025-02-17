France’s President Emmanuel Macron welcomed European leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday for an emergency summit on the war in Ukraine.

Peace talks on ending the war are set to take place in Saudi Arabia between the US and Russia, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was no role for Europe in any peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would not be taking part in the meeting between US and Russian officials on Tuesday.

Following the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Schloz said Europe and the US must work together on security, and Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said there should be no decisions about Ukraine without its involvement.

Video by Hollie Cole