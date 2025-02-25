Paul Kirby & Kristina Volk BBC News in Berlin

Getty Images AfD leaders, including Alice Weidel (C) and Tino Chrupalla (to her R) gathered on Tuesday for their first post-election meeting

One in five Germans put an X in the box for Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Sunday: a record result that has made them the second biggest force in German politics. Riding on the back of that success, the party is now calling for an end to the consensus in German politics not to work with the far right. That “firewall” – Brandmauer in German – has worked since the end of World War Two, but AfD joint leader Tino Chrupalla says: “Anyone who erects firewalls will get grilled behind them.” There is a determination among all of Germany’s main parties to keep that block in place – and the German public backs them up: 69% see the AfD as a threat to democracy, according to voters surveyed on Sunday. Friedrich Merz, who won the election for the conservatives, believes the only reason the AfD exists is because of problems such as migration and security that need to be addressed: “We need to resolve these problems… then that party, the AfD, will disappear.” The AfD won 20.8% of the vote nationally, and as the light blue areas of the map show, it was dominant in the five states in the east, securing 34%. “East Germans have made it very clear they no longer want a firewall,” said Tino Chrupalla.

Friedrich Merz will now go into talks on forming a government with the Social Democrats, who came third. Even though his party won 28.6% of the vote, it was still their second-worst result since World War Two. Support for the AfD doubled, and a million of their voters deserted Merz’s conservatives for them, according to a survey by research institute Infratest dimap. Voters have not been put off by the fact that Germany’s domestic intelligence classifies parts of the AfD as right-wing extremist – or that the party has now embraced a policy called “remigration”. The AfD argues that remigration means deporting immigrants convicted of crime, but the term has been used by the extreme right to mean mass deportations. One of the big issues for the Christian Democrats is how to get their voters back and stop losing more.

Merz has already flirted with the AfD in parliament, relying on their votes to push through a motion on migration. But he was clearly stung by a public outcry and the mass protests that followed in many German cities. Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting is unlikely to try that again, especially if he forms a government with the centre-left. But now the AfD has more than 150 seats in parliament, its supporters in particular believe it is time for the firewall to go. “I just hope that the firewall will fall. But we all know that it won’t be like that,” says pro-AfD TikTok influencer Celina Brychcy, 26. “I think it will fall at the latest when new elections are held. Then they’ll have to realise at some point they can’t get through with what they’re doing right now.” “I think the Brandmauer will stay,” says Dominic, 30, who voted for the AfD in Saxony. “I want the government to really think about their own people and their own country.”

Pressure to take down the long-standing firewall is not just coming from the AfD, but from leading figures in the Trump administration too, including US Vice-President JD Vance and Elon Musk, who has repeatedly backed the party. Most of the voices you hear challenging the firewall come from the east, which may not be surprising considering the deep reach of the AfD, especially in the five eastern states out of a total of 16 across Germany. They won 38.6% of the vote in Thuringia and 37.% in both Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, far ahead of the CDU. It makes them increasingly difficult to keep at arm’s length.

On one of the big talkshows on German TV on Monday night, Harsh but Fair, one local mayor from Saxony, Mirko Geissler, believed the AfD should be put on the “playing field”, so they could show what they could do. If not, they would end up surging to 40-50% in the polls, he warned. Liane Bach, an independent mayor from a village in Thuringia said that in her region, “AfD voters aren’t right-wing extremists”. A CDU politician on the programme, Philippe Anthor, conceded there should be “no firewalls between the democratic parties and people who vote AfD”.