The emergency services in Ukraine say at least 31 people have been killed and dozens of others have been wounded in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the north-eastern city of Sumy.

The city lies around 30 miles (48km) from the Russian border.

Posting on his Telegram channel, President Zelensky says Russia hit the centre of Sumy “on the day when people go to church – Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord’s Entry into Jerusalem”.

Follow the latest developments on this story on our live page.