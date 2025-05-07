In total, the group found 78 plastic pellets across two locations about a basketball court’s length away from each other. In addition, the group collected 3 bags of other types of litter and plastic.

As part of the first annual International Plastic Pellet Count, 23 volunteers and clean water advocates gathered at DC’s Navy Yard to hunt for microplastics. In teams of three, participants searched through the patches of dirt and debris dotting the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail at the event hosted by Environment America Research & Policy Center, Environment Virginia, 5 Gyres, Anacostia Riverkeepers and U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

What are plastic pellets?

Plastic pellets are a small, lentil-sized raw plastic material that is used to make products like toothbrushes and bottles. Pellets are produced in factories and then shipped to other plastic facilities all around the country where they are melted down and turned into the various plastic items we use everyday.

Far too often, pellets are dumped or spilled at factories or in transit–whether it’s trucking, railroad, or freighter ship transport. Once in the environment, pellets wreak havoc on ecosystems, waterways, wildlife and potentially human health. An estimated 10 trillion of these plastic pellets end up in our oceans every year.

A global effort to combat microplastic pollution

The International Plastic Pellet Count helps raise visibility for the plastic pellet problem and identify hot spots for pollution. Hundreds of volunteers participated in the inaugural event, which collected more than 38,000 pellets.

Want to count pellets in your local waterway? It’s not too late to participate! Data will be collected through this Friday, May 9th. Submit your data here, and don’t forget to include “International Plastic Pellet Count” in the notes section.